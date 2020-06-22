Henry Hartman

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Henry Jacob Hartman, Sr. of Lansdowne, MD, passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Shirley M. Hartman. Loving father of Henry J. Hartman, Jr. (Casey), Patrick J. Hartman (Sue), Carol A. Hartman, and Susan D. Smith (Wayne). Grandfather of Phillip, Jessica, Robert, Patrick, Kelsey, Shannon, Lauren, and Jasey. Great-grandfather of Phillip Jr., Allysa, and Emilia. Henry is preceded in death by his brother Vincent J. Hartman and sister Dorothy Coady. Services are private and were handled by the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Interment at New Cathedral Cemetery. Please go to garylkaufmanfuneralhome.com on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:50am for a link to the livestream service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's name to Gilchrist Hospice, 555 W. Towsontown Blvd., Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 22, 2020.