Henry Hartman

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Henry Jacob Hartman, Sr. of Lansdowne, MD, passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Shirley M. Hartman. Loving father of Henry J. Hartman, Jr. (Casey), Patrick J. Hartman (Sue), Carol A. Hartman, and Susan D. Smith (Wayne). Grandfather of Phillip, Jessica, Robert, Patrick, Kelsey, Shannon, Lauren, and Jasey. Great-grandfather of Phillip Jr., Allysa, and Emilia. Henry is preceded in death by his brother Vincent J. Hartman and sister Dorothy Coady. Services are private and were handled by the Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Interment at New Cathedral Cemetery. Please go to garylkaufmanfuneralhome.com on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:50am for a link to the livestream service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's name to Gilchrist Hospice, 555 W. Towsontown Blvd., Towson, MD 21204.

June 21, 2020
I have known Henry for many years. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. My brother John (Reds) was friends with Henry And also worked with him and sends his sympathies to Shirley and family. My prayers are with all. Fondly, Shirley Garner
Shirley Garner
Acquaintance
