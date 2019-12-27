|
HENRY "CECIL" HESS, 83 of Pylesville, MD went to be with his Lord and Savior for Christmas on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Cecil passed away in Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air following a courageous battle with heart disease. Born on December 30, 1935 in Honaker, VA, he was one of nine children born to the late John A. and Mary Ann (Owens) Hess, and was the devoted husband of Betty Ruth (Bonham) Hess for 52 years at the time of her death in December 2006.
A welder by trade, Cecil had work for many years at the former Bowen McLaughlin (BMY) of York PA now known as United Defense Industries followed by Brittain Welding of Street, MD from where he retired. Cecil was very dedicated to his faith, church and church family. He was a longtime member of Gospel Baptist Tabernacle where he practically never missed a service, going three times per week. He loved his Lord and enjoyed his relationships with fellow church members.
Cecil was an avid outdoorsman loving to hunt and fish; he especially loved to ride his 4-wheeler. His family remarked that he will be cherished and remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by: four children-Carl Gene Hess and his wife, Teresa of Bumpass, VA; O. Ruth Eaton and her husband, Russell of Delta, PA; Bessie Ann Hess of Pylesville, MD; Norma Jean Arbaugh and her husband, Charles of Darlington, MD; a sister, Mahala Hess of Honaker, VA. Six grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by:siblings-Beverly Hess, Bill Hess, Myrtie Griffith, John A. Hess, Jr.; Lester Hess, Mabel Belcher and Mary Ellen Breeden and his grandson, Timothy Hill.
Services will be held at his church, Gospel Baptist Tabernacle, 3025 Sharon Road, Jarrettsville, MD with viewings from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, December 27th. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. with his minister, Pastor Phillip Dunaway officiating. Interment will be in Slate Ridge Cemetery, Delta, PA. Harkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019