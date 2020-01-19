Home

Lilly & Zeiler Inc.-Conkling St.
700 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
(410) 342-1222
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lilly & Zeiler Inc.-Conkling St.
700 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
Henry J. Cholewczynski

Henry J. Cholewczynski Notice
On January 16,2020, Henry J. Cholewczynski, beloved son to the late Henry S. and E. Margaret Cholewczynski (nee Dorn), loving brother to Jerome and Charles Cholewczynski and the late Margaret Hoen and Mary Cholewczynski, loved by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather at LILLY & ZEILER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 700 S. Conkling St./21224 on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery. www.zeilerfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
