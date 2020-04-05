Home

On April 2, 2020, Henry J. Collins, beloved husband of Margaret E. Collins (nee Martin); devoted father of Patrick Collins and the late Phillip Collins; loving grandfather of Bryan Collins and his wife Jennifer; cherished great grandfather of Emily Collins; dear brother of Mike Collins, Annie Collins and Margaret Collins.

Out of concern about the Coronavirus and protecting everyone's health, the family has arranged private services and interment at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
