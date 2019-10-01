|
On September 29, 2019, Henry L. Eagan passed away. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth "Ellen" Eagan (nee Pittman); devoted father of Susan Patten and her husband Kevin, Glenn Eagan and his wife Marcel, and Karen Ellis and her husband John; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with one on the way.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, at 10am, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton, MD). Interment services will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Those desiring may make memorial donations in Henry's name to the , 1850 York Rd., Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093 or . Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019