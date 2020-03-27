Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Henry Louis Keifer

Henry Louis Keifer Notice
On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Henry Keifer, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at Charlestown Community. He was 89. Henry is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Frances Genevieve, son David and his wife Beth Silverman, son Greg, his wife Margaret Fitzpatrick and their children, Collen, Elsie and Brennan, daughter Theresa DeMario, her husband Philip and their daughter Lia. A celebration of his life will be planned after the COVID-19 restrictions for group gatherings have been lifted. Those wishing to honor his memory are invited to make a donation to the Benevolent Care Fund of Charlestown, c/o Charlestown Philanthropy, 719 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. To make online condolences, please visit: harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020
