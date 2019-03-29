Home

Henry Paul Santiago Notice
Henry Paul Santiago, 84, of Baltimore, MD passed away on March 24, 2019. Henry is survived by his children, Deborah Hartman, Susan Haughwout, Cynthia Bosnick, Kimberly Anthony and Gregory Santiago; mother of his children, Edith Santiago; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD. Services will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:30 am. Burial will take place in the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019
