Henry Paul Santiago, 84, of Baltimore, MD passed away on March 24, 2019. Henry is survived by his children, Deborah Hartman, Susan Haughwout, Cynthia Bosnick, Kimberly Anthony and Gregory Santiago; mother of his children, Edith Santiago; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD. Services will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 10:30 am. Burial will take place in the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019