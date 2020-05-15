Henry Tiedeman, of Jarrettsville, Maryland, suddenly passed away Tuesday, May 5th, 2020, at his home. He was 57 years old, born and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, met his wife Ellen Patricia Tiedeman (Trish) in 1984, married in 1986, and moved to Baltimore, Maryland in 1991. In 1993 Henry and Trish started their own business, Environmental Recycling Services (Henry's Recycling). Henry was the Vice President of the company and the main field service technician. Their company expanded which led them to Jarrettsville, MD where they raised two beautiful, intelligent daughters Katrina and Brianna. Henry adored his daughters and his wife of 34 years. Henry and Trish had toured the country on their Harley Davidson motorcycles. Henry very much enjoyed four wheeling , fishing, and hiking with his daughters. Henry had many hobbies and had owned several muscle cars, boats, and Harleys. His latest obsession was perfecting the grass in his front yard. Henry is survived by, Trish Tiedeman, Katrina Tiedeman and Alain Bailey, and Brianna and William Parsons. He is further survived by his parents Frank and Marian Tiedeman and his dear employees Timothy Panuska, James Terzigni, and Christopher Panuska. Henry had a way of teaching anyone he spent time with meaningful pieces of knowledge, especially how to be unconditionally kind. He taught his "boys" everything as to repairing, installing, and modifying large industrial recycling equipment. He was so very proud of his daughters and his boys and loved them deeply. Everyone who knew Henry knew he had the biggest heart and would help anyone at any given time. His unwavering sense of loyalty has helped him develop innumerable friendships and business relationships from every walks of life and has inspired others to follow in his footsteps. Henry has donated his body for the advancement of science and to help our fellow brothers and sisters in need of medical procedures. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family has requested anyone reading this to do at least one good deed in honor of Henry's memory



