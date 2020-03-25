Home

Henry W. Gordes Jr.

Henry W. Gordes Jr. Notice
On March 21, 2020, Henry "Hank" Gordes, Jr., beloved husband of Patricia Gordes and the late Ellen Gordes; loving stepfather of Christina and Kevin Lewis; cherished step-grandfather of 4. Also survived by many nieces, a nephew, a sister in law, cousins, and many friends.

Interment private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GBMC Berman Cancer Center, 6569 N. Charles St, Ste 200, Towson, MD 21204, or St. Joseph Medical Center Chapel Fund, Foundation Office, 7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2020
