Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Loudon Park Cemetery
Henry W. Meseke III
Henry Meseke, III peacefully passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 87. He is the beloved husband of Vera Meseke; loving father of Henry Meseke & his wife Joann, Paul Meseke & his wife Donna, & Michael Meseke; cherished grandfather of Amanda, Paul, Elisha, Amunah, Elizabeth, Nick "Mikey", & Jacob; caring great-grandfather of 7 great-grandchildren. Henry is also survived by many other loving family members & friends. Family & friends may gather at the family owned and operated Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Tuesday, July 2nd from 3-5 PM & 7-9 PM. A funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery. The family requests donations be made in Henry's name to Holy Nativity Lutheran Church, 1200 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21227.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
