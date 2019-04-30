|
On April 26, 2019, Henry G. "Hank" Wagner, Jr.; beloved son of the late Henry Sr. and Isabelle Wagner; dear brother of the late Anna Marie Kueberth and Isabelle E. Zamzow; loving uncle of Richard Kueberth, Karen Clemens, John Kueberth, Jr., Margaret Kueberth, Charles Zamzow, Susan Zamzow and Cynthia Urban.Friends may call at the family owned Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. Funeral Home 5305 Harford Road (at Echodale) on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 30, 2019