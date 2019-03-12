Herbert Booker Cox passed on March 9, 2019 at home surrounded by family. He was 101 and enjoyed great celebrations at 90 and 100. He was born in Grassy Creek, NC and was part of the great migration to Harford County at age 4, raised on the farm of his parents, Clay G. and Nellie (Phipps) Cox, as the oldest of eight boys. A graduate of Highland High School and a member of the Civilian Conservation Corp that worked to construct the Deep Creek Lake area.Herbert's life centered on his faith, family and friends and the farm purchased on Rocks Road in 1949. The farm was brought back to life, he dug the pond and reconstructed the farm house. He loved his Purple Martin flock that returned each year.An active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church from the mid-fifties, he served as deacon, usher and was the welder for construction of the famed Living Christmas Tree. His faith was firm to the end and his prayer was for the family and friends to share it.Industrious, hardworking, constant reader, by age 26 they had built two homes in Fountain Green, later had ran a sawmill and bull dozer business, worked at Delta Slate Quarry, being a heavy equipment operator before a 38 year career as welder at Sparrows Point Shipyard.Mr. Cox is survived by his son, H. Adrian Cox of Joppa; daughters, Susan Marie Cox (Donald) Brock of Jarrettsville, Rita Lynn Cox (Bruce) Dreyer of Jarrettsville and Janet Louise Cox Hogue of Bel Air; brothers, Carroll Cox of Jarrettsville and William Cox of Baldwin; grandchildren, Adrian Cox of Catonsville, Sean Cox of Ridge, Stuart Cox of Fallston, Karey Reed of Stewartstown, PA, Laurie Brown of Forest Hill; Renee Dreyer of Baltimore, Caroline Hogue of Richmond, VA, Bradley Dreyer of Jarrettsville and Jeremy Hogue of Richmond, VA; and 17 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Moxley Cox, brothers, Ronald, Robert, Raymond, Leonard and John Cox and daughter-in-law, Karen Loloa Cox.Services were held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Bel Air, MD. Interment was in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church Living Christmas Tree Fund, 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21015.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary