McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
Bel Air Memorial Gardens
Bel Air, MD
Herbert Eugene Crouse

Herbert Eugene Crouse Notice
Herbert Eugene Crouse, of Abingdon, MD passed at the age of 88 on April 9, 2020 at Franklin Square Hospital, Seasons Hospice. He was the son of the late William F. Crouse and Docia Caudill Crouse and proceeded in death by his wife of 52 years, Helen Ayers Crouse and 14 brothers and sisters.

He served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War with the 57th Fighter Interceptor Squadron and was a retired Master Sergeant in the 16th CAM Squadron, Delaware Air National Guard. He retired from Aberdeen Proving Ground working as an electrician for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

He would talk of his time in the service and working on the F89 Scorpion aircraft. He enjoyed listening to country music, going on day trips to Pennsylvania and going to Susquehanna Orchard to pick apples in the fall, and would talk of going there as a young boy.

He is survived by his son David Crouse and his wife, Donna Wrede Crouse of Sammamish, WA; daughter Donna Crouse of Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD; granddaughter Melissa Crouse of Olympia, WA; and granddaughter Patricia Crouse of Denver, CO, one sister, Grace Rosenberger, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air on Wednesday, April 15 for family and invited guests, officiated by Pastor Steve Smith of Faith Baptist Church.

Share a memory or condolences on McComas's "Tribute Wall" at mccomasfuneralhome.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020
