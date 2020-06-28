Herbert Farmer

On June 24, 2020, Herbert Bramwell Farmer, beloved husband of Phyllis A. Farmer (nee Heflin) and the late Theresa Joyce Farmer, devoted father of Donald Farmer and his wife Gail, Paula Sager, Crystal Kunst and her husband Herb, Richard Farmer and his partner Michelle and Cynthia Myers and her husband Jerry, dear stepfather of Leslie Davis, loving grandfather of the late Travis Bramwell Farmer; also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church, 600 Warren Road, Cockeysville, Md. 21030 in Herb's name.



