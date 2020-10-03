1/1
Herbert Friedman
Herbert Friedman, of Pikesville, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 at the age of 95. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce Friedman, his children Mark Friedman (Joanna Goodwin), Gary (Donna) Friedman, Ron Friedman (Lili Sacks) and daughter-in-law Ellen Friedman, his sister Lilli Sigel, his grandchildren Aaron (Elizabeth Grodd) Friedman, Joshua Friedman, Zachary Friedman, Eric Friedman, Ryan Friedman, Abe Friedman, and Lena Friedman, and by his great-grandchildren Carly Rose Friedman, Samuel Blake Friedman, and Gregory Max Friedman. He was predeceased by his parents Ida and David Friedman, and his brother Benjamin Friedman.

A Virtual Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 5th at 2:30 pm. Interment Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC, 20024, or Yad Vashem - The World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Har Hazikaron, P.O.B. 3477, Jerusalem, Israel, 9103401 or Jewish Museum Of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Virtual
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
