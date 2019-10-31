|
Herbert George Reines, of Reisterstown, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, at the age of 76. He is survived by his wife, Linda Schneyer Reines (nee Stein), his children, Craig (Holly) Reines, David (Michelle) Reines, step-children, Dr. Mark (Maytal) Schneyer and David (Dr. Jenny) Schneyer, a sister, Madeleine (late Joe) Jacobs, and his grandchildren, Harrison Reines, Jayne Reines, and Alex, Heidi, Ella, Samantha, and Connor Schneyer.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, October 31, at 2 pm. Interment Sunday in Tucson, Arizona. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Greater Washington, DC, 3312 Gallows Road, Falls Church, VA 22042 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 7234 E. Las Palmaritas Dr., Scottsdale, AZ 85258, Sunday only. Local shiva services to be held at 6900 Granite Ridge Court, Baltimore, MD 21209, Monday and Tuesday evenings.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019