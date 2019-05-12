|
On May 10, 2019, Herbert I. Reamer; he is survived by his sons, David (Toni Anne) Reamer and Alex (Anne) Reamer and his grandchildren, Courtney, Jake and Sam Reamer; dear sister-in-law, Madge Kolman; nieces and nephews, Jay (Mary Lou), Greg (Barbara), Debora (Michael), Ellen (Michael), and Jill (Michael); many great-nieces and great nephews; special friend, Rona Schultz, and former wife, Libby Rappaport. Herb was predeceased by his parents, the late Gustav and Shirley Reamer, dear brothers, Paul Reamer and Marvin Reamer, and sister-in-law, Linda Reamer.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, May 13, at 3 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Monday and Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 12, 2019