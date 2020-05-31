1937-2020
Herbert passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 from complications of COVID at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. He was born in Baltimore Maryland on February 16, 1937 to Mary Scherr and
Sidney Blumberg. He is survived by his loving and dedicated brother Charles and sister-in-law Ina. He adored his surviving nieces and nephews Ivan (Pamela Blumberg), Jonathan (Donna Blumberg), Elizabeth (John Donato), Roger, and Alison and many grand-nieces and nephews. Herbert enlisted in the Army and proudly served his country in the quartermaster corps for 4 years. He was a devoted son and provided loving care to his mother during her long and final illness. He was a loyal fan of the O's and lived by the motto: "Stick with them Birds!" Herbert inspired laughter and smiles, told great stories, and will be remembered as a dedicated son, brother, brother-in law and uncle who dearly loved his family. A memorial service will be held in the future. Donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.