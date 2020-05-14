Herbert L. Phelps 80, beloved husband of Penelope Phelps and father of Douglas Phelps, died on April 6th from complications of dementia in Tampa, FL. He was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years, as well as a longtime member of the Laurel Lions Club and Laurel Wreath Lodge. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Penelope Phelps, his son Douglas Phelps, daughter-in-law Eileen Phelps who loved his sweet smile, sisters-in-law Elaine Phelps and Linda Caulkins, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was a devoted family man, and greatly enjoyed golf and bowling. While a member of the Laurel Lions Club he chaired their Health and Welfare Committee for 35 years, making sure schoolchildren had glasses, and helping people in need. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Laurel Historical Society in Maryland, or the Venice Historical Society in Venice, FL.



