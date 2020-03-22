|
Herbert Livingston Grymes, Jr., retired Army Colonel and passionate Chespeake Bay sailing enthusiast, died peacefully March 15, 2020 at Broadmead Community in Cockeysville, MD. He'd just celebrated his 91st birthday with his family. Colonel Grymes served the Maryland National Guard 35 years. Upon retirement served the Maryland Department of State for an additional 9 years. Herbert is best remembered captaining his sailboat, Bears' Delight, and walking his beloved best friend and poodle, Mitzi.
The son of Herbert L. Grymes, Sr. and Sallie Boggs Grymes, Herbert was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Patricia. He is mourned by his two daughters, Nancy G. Fields and Sallie G. Kelly, his grandsons Christopher Fields and Bryan Fields, his daughter-in-law Jennifer S. Fields and great grandson Zachary Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Anglican Church Endowment Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020