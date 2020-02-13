Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church
10800 Old Court Road
Woodstock, MD
Herbert McNally Notice
Herbert O'Conor McNally, 81, passed peacefully February 11, 2020.

He is survived by daughter, Michele Smith and husband Scott of Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, son Michael McNally and wife Aimee of Canton, Connecticut, grandson James Colliflower, and granddaughters Katelyn and Sydney Smith, and Skylar and Fiona McNally. He is preceded in death by beloved wife, Joan, parents William and Frances McNally, and sisters Mary Lucia Avara and Mary Christine Rigger.

The family will receive visitors at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, Maryland on Monday, 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A mass of Christian burial will be said Tuesday, 11am at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church, 10800 Old Court Road in Woodstock, Maryland. Interment will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery.

Memorial donations to (www.tribute.michaeljfox.org). Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
