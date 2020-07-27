Herbert Paul Jeffers, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at the age of 91. Herbert is survived by his wife Myra Lee Jeffers, (nee Adesman), his sons Michael (Late Marcie) Jeffers, Brian (Ellensue Levinson) Jeffers; his brother Alvin (Dale) Jeffers and his grandchildren Matthew Jeffers, Adam Jeffers and Alyssa Jeffers. He was predeceased by his parents August and Mollie Jeffers.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Baltimore, Maryland 21031-8618 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136.



