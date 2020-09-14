1/1
Herbert Press
PRESS, HERBERT, 84, died at home in Columbia, Maryland, on September 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lucile Gordon Press; daughters Jamie Lacey-Moreira and Andye Kitt; grandchildren Patrick Lacey, Charlye Mason, and Jahcari Mason; brother, Sheldon Press and his wife, Barbara Press; and nieces Karen Feldman, Ellen Klein, Lisa Press, Nancy Slaboda; and nephew Eric Press.

Herb graduated from The Johns Hopkins University and received his Juris Doctorate from The University of Maryland School of Law. He retired as a territory manager with the Personal Products Division of Johnson and Johnson, where he had worked for 27 years. Herb was a six-time Gold Medal Racquet Ball Champion in the Maryland Senior Olympics in the late 1980's and early 1990's. He traveled extensively and he loved comedy. Herb's sense of humor led to invitations to serve as toastmaster at many social functions. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him. Donations may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice or The Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
