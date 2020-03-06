|
|
Herb Retsky passed away on March 4, 2020, at the age of 88. Herb was a proud Navy veteran who served during the Korean War from 1952-1956. He worked in the Navy as an electrician's mate on the Destroyer Tender Yellowstone. He volunteered at his local VFW, even serving as Quartermaster of the Charlestown VFW in Catonsville, MD. Herb devoted his time generously to several organizations, including the Boumi Temple, Golden Eagle Square and Compass Club, as well as St. John's Lodge 34, serving as the lodge Grand Master from 1976-1977. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University with a Business Administration degree in 1978, he worked as a technical writer for Westinghouse and Northrop Grumman. Herb is survived by his beloved wife, Myrna Beth Retsky (nee Schenkel); children, Steven E. Retsky (Lari Witt), and Debbi Ellen McCallam; grandchildren, Sara Eve (Tom) Storck, and Dana Rose (David) Odom; great-grandchildren, Emma Beth Storck, and Lyla Mae Storck, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Retsky; he is survived by many loving relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Seymour Retsky; and parents, Philip and Clara Retsky.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 9, at 10 am. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Charlestown Benevolent Care, 715 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228 or Kelly's Dream, P.O. Box 36, Perry Hall, MD 21128.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020