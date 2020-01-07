|
On January 3, 2020; Herbert S.T. Lee, MD; beloved husband of Bernice W. Lee (nee Wong); devoted father of Michael K. Lee (Kimberly), Brian T. Lee, MD (Elena) and Karen M. L. Wiley (John); dear brother of Walter and Stimson Lee both of Honolulu, HI.; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
A Funeral Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Saturday January 11 at 1 PM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Friends may call on Friday 2-4 & 6-8 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 7, 2020