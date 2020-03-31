Home

Herbert Stoller, of New York, NY, passed away on March 28, 2020, at 90 years old. Herb was an accomplished lawyer, who graduated from Harvard Law school and joined Curtis Mallet Prevost Colt and Mosle. After retiring as a senior partner, Herb spent time golfing, travelling and most importantly spending time with his family. Herb is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha Stoller (nee Oshrine); children, Sally (Gary) Eisenreich, Amy (David) Bastide, Harry (Carolyn) Stoller, Bryan Pollack, and Elizabeth (John) Neal; grandchildren, Billy Eisenreich, Jack Eisenreich, Paul (Kristen) Bastide, Michael Stoller, David Stoller, and Zander Pollack; a great grandson, Connor Bastide; and devoted friend, Doreen Symes. He was predeceased by his brother, Jerome Stoller; and parents, Harry and Elizabeth Stoller.

Funeral services are private. A reception for friends and family will be announced at a later date. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital, 1708 West Rogers Avenue, Attn: Development Office, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
