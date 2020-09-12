1/
Herman Bode
Herman A. Bode, 92, of Street, MD passed away at home on August 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Bode (nee Shea) devoted father of Beverly Prosen(David), Barbara Pojunas(Ronald), Margaret Heaps(Scott) and John Bode(Cindy). Loving grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of nine children. Mr. Bode retired from Westinghouse Electronic Systems Division in 1991 as chemistry laboratory supervisor. He previously worked for Cities Service Oil Company and the B&O Railroad Company. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1950 with a degree in chemistry. He was co-captain of the golf team. Mr. Bode was the son of the late Herman A. Bode and Johanna (Pellkofer) Bode. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated City College-Class of 1945. He served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant. Mr. Bode was a 71 year emeritus member of the American Chemical Society. A golfer all his life he was a member of the Rolling Road Golf Club. A family celebration of life was held at the Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 12, 2020.
September 9, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family Herman Bode. May the God of comfort, give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
(Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
