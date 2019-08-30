Home

Herman Cohen of Odenton, MD, passed away at home on August 28, 2019 at the age of 87. For almost 59 years he was the beloved husband of Pauline Cohen (nee Bauer). He was the loving father of Joseph K. Cohen (Margaret) and the late Richard M. Cohen, dear brother of Wallace M. Cohen (Debbie), and the much loved grandfather of Oliver, Violet, Lily, Reed, Quinn, Iris, Graham, and Shay, and devoted uncle of Jocelyn and Dr. Richard C. Cohen. Many thanks to the staff of the Hospice of the Chesapeake for their untiring care during Herman's illness.

A private service was held on August 29, 2019, and interment was at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Herman's memory may be made to either the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019
