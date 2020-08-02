On July 29, 2020 Herman Eugene Funk beloved husband of Kathleen M. Williams; dear father of Herman E. Funk, Jr. (Jill), Suzanne Blair (Jack), Jeffrey Funk (Deborah), Amy Youssefi (Japeh) and Joseph Funk (Diana). Also survived by fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Thursday, August 6th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Memorials in his name may be made to Assistant Center of Towson churches 116 West Pennsylvania Ave. Towson, MD 21204. www.mwfuneralhome.com