HERMAN E. FUNK
On July 29, 2020 Herman Eugene Funk beloved husband of Kathleen M. Williams; dear father of Herman E. Funk, Jr. (Jill), Suzanne Blair (Jack), Jeffrey Funk (Deborah), Amy Youssefi (Japeh) and Joseph Funk (Diana). Also survived by fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd. Baltimore, MD 21212 on Thursday, August 6th from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Memorials in his name may be made to Assistant Center of Towson churches 116 West Pennsylvania Ave. Towson, MD 21204. www.mwfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
AUG
6
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
