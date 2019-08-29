|
|
Herman Fred Timme, 91, a resident of Fair Oaks in Severna Park for 51 years, passed away on August 27, 2019. He was born to William and Matilda Timme on April 12, 1928. He grew up in the Baltimore Highlands and graduated from McDonough High School and later graduated from the University of Baltimore with a Bachelors in Business to obtain his CPA license.
Herman was an entrepreneur in many businesses, including his family business of over 40 years, Overflo Warehousing LLC in Baltimore. He had his Captains boating license and loved boating on the Chesapeake Bay. He enjoyed playing tennis, traveling and eating crabs and beer. His biggest joy was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Matilda Timme; his wife of over 50 years, Betty Timme, who passed away in 2001; and his daughter Linda Burgess, who passed away in 2018. He is survived by his sons; Gary Timme (Mitzi) and Bill Timme (Theresa), both of Pasadena; his daughter Barbara Tice of Severna Park; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his partner of the last 20 years, Patsy Shepherd.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-7pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home and Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 9am at the funeral home. Interment is to follow to Cedar Hill Cemetery in Brooklyn, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at 1850 York Rd D, Timonium, MD 21093 or act.alz.org.
Online condolences may be made on
www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 29, 2019