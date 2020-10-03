Herman Lawrence Hott, age 71 of Keyser, WV passed away at home on September 28, 2020. Born in Keyser, WV, he was the son of Finley and Lillian Hott. After being raised in Keyser and his serving in the Navy, he located to Dundalk, MD where raised his family and worked for 30 years for Bethlehem Steel. Upon his retirement, he returned to and enjoyed his life in Keyser.



Herman was a loving and devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed his family. In his spare time he enjoyed relaxing outdoors, especially along the South Branch of the Potomac River.



Herman is survived by his daughter, Kelly Derwart of Baldwin, MD (husband Gregory). He is also survived by four sisters and six brothers. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Hannah and Rachel Derwart. Also surviving him is his dear companion Marva "Marty" Snyder.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of condolences may be sent to Kelly Derwart, in care of Tom Reed at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD 21085.



