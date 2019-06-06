Home

Herman John Sperl Jr.
On June 4, 2019; Herman John Sperl Jr., age 90 of Baltimore; beloved husband of 69 years to Audrey Sperl nee Lutz; devoted father of Linda Packham (George), Judy Glos (the late Michael), Bonnie Smith (Larry); cherished grandfather of Michael Glos III (Lisa), Tracey Gaydos (Bill), Julie Carr (Tim), Joshua Smith (Gemma), Sean Smith; great grandfather of nine and great great grandfather of two.Herman was a WWII Army Veteran and retired after 33 years with the Baltimore City Police Department. Family and friends will honor and celebrate Herman's life at Evans Life Celebration Home-8800 Harford Road-Parkville on Saturday, June 8 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM where a memorial service will be held 12 Noon Monday. Inurnment St. Johns Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Herman's name may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church-8212 Philadelphia Road-Rosedale, Maryland 21237. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 6, 2019
