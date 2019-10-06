Home

POWERED BY

Services
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Benedict Church
Inurnment
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Loudon Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Bullinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Joseph Bullinger


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Joseph Bullinger Notice
On October 3, 2019, Herman Joseph Bullinger, a US Army Veteran of World War II and a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore City Police Department passed away in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the loving husband of 73 years to Angeline Bullinger (nee Steinman) and the dear father of Michael Bullinger (Paula) and Patricia Knill (Keefer). He is also survived by three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church on Wednesday at 12:30 PM. Inurnment Loudon Park Cemetery at 2 PM. Arrangements by the

locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home Inc.,

www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now