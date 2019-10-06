|
|
On October 3, 2019, Herman Joseph Bullinger, a US Army Veteran of World War II and a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore City Police Department passed away in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the loving husband of 73 years to Angeline Bullinger (nee Steinman) and the dear father of Michael Bullinger (Paula) and Patricia Knill (Keefer). He is also survived by three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church on Wednesday at 12:30 PM. Inurnment Loudon Park Cemetery at 2 PM. Arrangements by the
locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home Inc.,
www.loudonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019