Herman Pintzow, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Pintzow; children, Lori Rybski, Sandy Pfieffer, David Pintzow, Larry Pintzow, and Beth Pintzow; sister, Barbara Wilcox; nephews, Michael Wilcox and Mark Wilcox; and grandchildren, Brian Stout, Kevin Stout, Charlie Rybski, Kelsey Pintzow, Wade Pintzow, Sammy Pintzow, Chance Pintzow, and Rebecca Ann Pintzow. He was predeceased by his parents, Israel and Lena Pintzow.



A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 12:45 pm. See Sol Levinson's website to access the service.



