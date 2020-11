Or Copy this URL to Share

Herman Pintzow, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Pintzow; children, Lori Rybski, Sandy Pfieffer, David Pintzow, Larry Pintzow, and Beth Pintzow; sister, Barbara Wilcox; nephews, Michael Wilcox and Mark Wilcox; and grandchildren, Brian Stout, Kevin Stout, Charlie Rybski, Kelsey Pintzow, Wade Pintzow, Sammy Pintzow, Chance Pintzow, and Rebecca Ann Pintzow. He was predeceased by his parents, Israel and Lena Pintzow.



A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 12:45 pm. See Sol Levinson's website to access the service.



