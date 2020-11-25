1/1
Herman Pintzow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman Pintzow, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Pintzow; children, Lori Rybski, Sandy Pfieffer, David Pintzow, Larry Pintzow, and Beth Pintzow; sister, Barbara Wilcox; nephews, Michael Wilcox and Mark Wilcox; and grandchildren, Brian Stout, Kevin Stout, Charlie Rybski, Kelsey Pintzow, Wade Pintzow, Sammy Pintzow, Chance Pintzow, and Rebecca Ann Pintzow. He was predeceased by his parents, Israel and Lena Pintzow.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 12:45 pm. See Sol Levinson's website to access the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved