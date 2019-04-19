Home

Herman William Schulze, age 88 of Elkton, formerly of Baltimore on April 17, 2019. Born in Baltimore to the late Herman W. Schulze and Winona (Kirby) Ryan; father of Ronald Schulze of Abingdon, John Schulze and wife Janice of Joppa, Barbara Schulze of Baltimore and Elkton and Herman W. Schulze, III of Elkton; brother of Robert Schulze; grandfather of Ronald, Barry and Wesley Schulze. Family will receive friends Thursday from 6-9 PM in the family owned Parkview Funeral Home, 7527 Harford Rd, Parkville. Funeral Service will be held Friday at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Parkwood Cemetery. Condolences may be placed on www.parkviewfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
