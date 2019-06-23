|
On June 20, 2019 Herman W. "Jack" Jackson of Catonsville beloved brother of Elsie Sunday. Also survived by 4 nieces, 1 nephew, 10 great nieces and nephews and 10 great great nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday, 3-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral on Wednesday 11am at the funeral home. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , or OperationSmile.org For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019