Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Herman W. Jackson Notice
On June 20, 2019 Herman W. "Jack" Jackson of Catonsville beloved brother of Elsie Sunday. Also survived by 4 nieces, 1 nephew, 10 great nieces and nephews and 10 great great nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road (at Franklin Blvd.) on Tuesday, 3-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral on Wednesday 11am at the funeral home. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , or OperationSmile.org For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 23, 2019
