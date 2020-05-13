Hermina E. Baumann
October 25, 1934 – May 3, 2020 (age 85)
On May 3rd, 2020, Hermina E. Baumann, of Parkville, passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Hermina, or "Herkie" as she was known to family and friends, was the loving mother of John C. Baumann, Jr. (and Mary Jo), Michael H. Baumann, Alan K. Baumann (and Corrine), and Christian A. Baumann (and Mayme); caring sister of the late Katherine H. Eltermann; cherished grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 1; also survived by many family and friends. Herkie was born in Baltimore in 1934, graduated from Southern High School in 1951, and received a BS in Early Childhood Education from Towson University in 1955. She married the late John C. Baumann, Sr. in 1956 and raised her family in northeast Baltimore. Over the years, she had many jobs including school teacher, paralegal, addiction counselor, and she was a long-time case worker for the Baltimore County Department of Social Services. Herkie will be best remembered for her sunny smile, quick wit, hearty laugh, and beautiful soprano singing voice. She was a life-long member of Christ Lutheran Church in downtown Baltimore, where she sang in the choir for more than 45 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association in Lutherville-Timonium Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 13 to May 17, 2020.