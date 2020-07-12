1/
Hester E. "Peanut" Miller
Hester E. "Peanut" Miller, 73, of York passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11AM at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom with Rev. Melissa A. McDade officiating. Military honors rendered by the York County Veteran Honor Guard will be held prior to the start of the funeral service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Timonium, MD. Viewings will be held Monday evening from 6-8 pm and on Tuesday from 10-11 am at the funeral home.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
