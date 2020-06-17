Hester M. Weinstein, nee Martin, 86, of Pikesville, MD, formerly of Prairie View IL, passed away June 13, 2020, wife of the late Herman; mother of Cathy (David) Marlowe, Sherry (Robert Mayer) Weinstein-Mayer, Cindy (Peter Steinberg) Weinstein, and the late Sarah Rebecca; grandmother of Daniel Marlowe, Aimee (Mickey) Salins, Rachel Mayer, Elana Mayer, Alissa Steinberg, Deborah Steinberg; great-grandmother of Callista Marlowe and Jacob Salins; sister of Julius Carlton (June) Martin; aunt and cousin of many. Originally from Robersonville, NC. Preceded in death by her parents Julius Cornelius Martin and Lillian, nee Edmondson, siblings James Leslie (Dorothy) Martin and Gene Harold (the late Margaret) Martin, and Francis Williams. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, service and shiva will be private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, Illinois. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.