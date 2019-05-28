|
|
On May 26, 2019 Hilda May Adams (nee Depfer); dear wife of the late David Lee Sherwood, Sr. and William Joseph Adams; loving mother of Susan Sunderland and her husband Bob, David Lee Sherwood, Jr., and his wife Alma; cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Hilda worked more 20+ years at the Good Humor Ice Cream Factory in Baltimore until it closed and then worked another 20 at Malco Plastics in Reisterstown. Hilda is also survived by several loving family and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc., 3631 Falls Road , 21211 on Thursday, May 30,2019, 2 to 4PM & 6 to 8PM,where a Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, May 31, at 10:30am. Interment Druid Ridge
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2019