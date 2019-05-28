Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc.
3631 Falls Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
(410) 889-3735
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Adams

Notice Condolences Flowers

Hilda Adams Notice
On May 26, 2019 Hilda May Adams (nee Depfer); dear wife of the late David Lee Sherwood, Sr. and William Joseph Adams; loving mother of Susan Sunderland and her husband Bob, David Lee Sherwood, Jr., and his wife Alma; cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Hilda worked more 20+ years at the Good Humor Ice Cream Factory in Baltimore until it closed and then worked another 20 at Malco Plastics in Reisterstown. Hilda is also survived by several loving family and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Burgee-Henss-Seitz Funeral Home, Inc., 3631 Falls Road , 21211 on Thursday, May 30,2019, 2 to 4PM & 6 to 8PM,where a Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, May 31, at 10:30am. Interment Druid Ridge
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now