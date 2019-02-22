|
|
On February 19, 2019, Hilda Anna Wachter, 88, of Street, MD; beloved wife of the late Alvin Wachter; dear sister of Judy Denbow & Mary Powley. Also survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.Family and friends will honor Hilda's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Pylesville- 1021 St Mary's Rd, Pylesville, MD 21132. Interment St. Mary's Church Cemetery Pylesville.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2019