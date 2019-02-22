Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Wachter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Anna Wachter

Notice Condolences Flowers

Hilda Anna Wachter Notice
On February 19, 2019, Hilda Anna Wachter, 88, of Street, MD; beloved wife of the late Alvin Wachter; dear sister of Judy Denbow & Mary Powley. Also survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.Family and friends will honor Hilda's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Pylesville- 1021 St Mary's Rd, Pylesville, MD 21132. Interment St. Mary's Church Cemetery Pylesville.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now