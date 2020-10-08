Hilda Marie (Beall) Ferguson passed peacefully, October 1, 2020 in Pikesville, MD. She was 91. Born July 22, 1929 in Howard Co., MD to Wilbur James and Elsie Mae (Teal) Beall who both preceded her in death.
She was a lifelong resident of Ellicott City and communicant at St. Paul Catholic Church in Ellicott City. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis D. Ferguson, her son, Dennis E. Ferguson and her sister Dorothy Whiteford. She is survived by her sons, David Lee Ferguson and his wife Katherine "Katie" of Sevierville, TN., and Michael D. Ferguson of Ellicott City, MD., daughter-in-law Margaret "Peggy" Ferguson of Easton, MD., grandchildren, Shaun Roach of Littlestown, PA., Sheila Bouloubassis and her husband Michael of Kingsville, MD., Ian Ferguson and his wife Maggie of Federalsburg, MD., and Colin Ferguson of Germantown, MD, 9 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Mrs. Ferguson is also survived by her special niece and goddaughter, Sandy Teal MacKenzie and her husband Bill.
Friends may call Wednesday October 7th from 5-8 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday October 8th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3755 St. Paul St., Ellicott City, MD 21043. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Hilda's name may be directed to St. Paul Catholic Church or to The American Diabetes Association
for online condolences and directions.