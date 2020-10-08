1/1
Hilda Ferguson
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda Marie (Beall) Ferguson passed peacefully, October 1, 2020 in Pikesville, MD. She was 91. Born July 22, 1929 in Howard Co., MD to Wilbur James and Elsie Mae (Teal) Beall who both preceded her in death.

She was a lifelong resident of Ellicott City and communicant at St. Paul Catholic Church in Ellicott City. She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis D. Ferguson, her son, Dennis E. Ferguson and her sister Dorothy Whiteford. She is survived by her sons, David Lee Ferguson and his wife Katherine "Katie" of Sevierville, TN., and Michael D. Ferguson of Ellicott City, MD., daughter-in-law Margaret "Peggy" Ferguson of Easton, MD., grandchildren, Shaun Roach of Littlestown, PA., Sheila Bouloubassis and her husband Michael of Kingsville, MD., Ian Ferguson and his wife Maggie of Federalsburg, MD., and Colin Ferguson of Germantown, MD, 9 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Mrs. Ferguson is also survived by her special niece and goddaughter, Sandy Teal MacKenzie and her husband Bill.

Friends may call Wednesday October 7th from 5-8 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday October 8th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3755 St. Paul St., Ellicott City, MD 21043. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Hilda's name may be directed to St. Paul Catholic Church or to The American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org). Please see www.slackfunerlhome.com for online condolences and directions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved