Hilda (Schetrom) Fraleigh passed away October 29, 2018 in Rainier, WA, home her last seven years. She was born March 8, 1949 to Elmer and Ella Schetrompf in Berkeley Springs, WV. She also lived in Elkridge, MD; Laurel, MD; Odenton, MD. Hilda graduated from Arundel High School in 1967. Her favorite pastimes included bowling and gardening, and she was an avid reader. She is survived by son, Chad Fraleigh of Rainier, WA; daughter, Lisa Copen (husband, Walter) of Yelm, WA; and brothers, Lester Schetrompf of Wilmington, DE, Jon Schetrom of Layton, UT, and Robert Schetromp of Sanford, NC. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, June and Dorothy; and brothers, Jack, Gene, and Ray.Share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 22 to June 2, 2019