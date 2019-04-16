Home

Hilda I. Standridge Notice
On April 14, 2019; Hilda I. Standridge (nee Boulter), 88 of Baltimore, Maryland; beloved wife of the late Buessee Standridge; devoted mother of John "Denny" Standridge and his wife Susan and Richard Standridge; loving grandmother of John Standridge, Jr. and his wife Alicia; great grandmother of John Standridge, III. "Jack" and Emilie Standridge; dear sister of the late William and John Boulter; also survived by many nieces and nephews.Family and friends will honor Hilda's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Saturday April 27, 2019 from 3-5 pm where a memorial service will be celebrated at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
