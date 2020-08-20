1/1
Hilda Jean Diffenbaugh
On August 18, 2020 Hilda Jean Diffenbaugh (nee Shupp); beloved wife of James L. Diffenbaugh, Sr.; devoted mother of James L. Diffenbaugh, Jr. and his wife Paula, Michael J. Diffenbaugh and his wife Brenda, Patricia J. Kankosky and her husband Joseph; loving grandmother of Julie Poleski, Jena Marie Czyzewski and her husband David, Brandon Kankosky and Melissa, Travis Diffenbaugh and Briana, Jerrard Diffenbaugh, Tyler Diffenbaugh and his wife Sammi, Dylan Kankosky and Gillian, Kyleigh Diffenbaugh; cherished greatgrandmother of Taylor, Jade, McKenzie, Major, Autumn, Annaleia; dear sister of William Shupp, Sue Young and her husband Robert, Emma Stemple and her husband Larry, Jerry Shupp and his wife Fran. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 am at St. Francis de Sales (Abingdon). Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Hilda's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
21
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales (Abingdon)
