Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Hilda L. Rosenberger Notice
On July 6, 2019; Hilda L. Rosenberger (nee Trump); beloved wife of the late Charles H. Rosenberger, Jr.; loving mother of Donna Eisenhardt (nee Rosenberger) and Charles H. Rosenberger, III; dear sister-in-law to Ann Rosenberger; and loving grandmother of Steven Rosenberger.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the locally-owned Loudon Park Funeral Home, Inc. 3620 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. A funeral service will be held July 12 at 11am in the funeral home. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Carroll County Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
