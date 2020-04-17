Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Hilda M. Bartley

Hilda M. Bartley Notice
On April 16, 2020, Hilda M. Bartley (nee Dietz), 76, of Edgewood, MD passed away. She was the beloved wife of Jesse D. "J.D." Bartley, Jr.; devoted mother of Duane A. Bartley and Brian D. Bartley and his wife Wendy Sauter; cherished grandmother of Adam Sauter and Erin Burke; dear sister of Lingard F. Dietz, Jr. and his late wife Candy, Lester Dietz and his wife Bonnie, the late Janine Dietz and the late Christian Dietz and his surviving wife Ginger. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with the latest Maryland State Executive Order restricting public gatherings there will be a drive by viewing at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd., Baltimore, Maryland 21234 on Saturday from 10-11am. A Celebration of Hilda's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Hilda's name to the Breast Cancer Association.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020
