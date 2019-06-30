|
|
On June 27, 2019 Hilda M. Ruby (nee Wheeler) beloved wife of the late Ernest M. Ruby; devoted mother of Gary L. Ruby, Kathy Ruby McCoy, Mark A. Ruby and the late David E. Ruby; sister of Robert D. Wheeler and the late Jack Wheeler and William A. Wheeler; she is survived by 7 grandchildren (One deceased) and many great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday from 10 AM until 12 PM when the funeral service will begin. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019