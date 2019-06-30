Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda RUBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda M. RUBY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda M. RUBY Notice
On June 27, 2019 Hilda M. Ruby (nee Wheeler) beloved wife of the late Ernest M. Ruby; devoted mother of Gary L. Ruby, Kathy Ruby McCoy, Mark A. Ruby and the late David E. Ruby; sister of Robert D. Wheeler and the late Jack Wheeler and William A. Wheeler; she is survived by 7 grandchildren (One deceased) and many great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday from 10 AM until 12 PM when the funeral service will begin. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now