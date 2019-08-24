Home

Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Hilda Mae SMITH

Hilda Mae SMITH Notice
On August 22, 2019, Hilda Mae (nee Clise) Smith of Sykesville, beloved wife of the late Charles Smith Jr., devoted mother of Charles R. (Juanita) Smith, Bernard L. Smith, and Roger A. (Carol) Smith; also survived by 6 granchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2-4p & 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville where funeral

services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
