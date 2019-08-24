|
|
On August 22, 2019, Hilda Mae (nee Clise) Smith of Sykesville, beloved wife of the late Charles Smith Jr., devoted mother of Charles R. (Juanita) Smith, Bernard L. Smith, and Roger A. (Carol) Smith; also survived by 6 granchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 2-4p & 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville where funeral
services will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 24, 2019