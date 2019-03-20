Home

Sister Hilda Marie "Hildie" Sutherland SSND

Sister Hilda Marie "Hildie" Sutherland SSND Notice
On March 14, 2019, Sister Hilda Marie "Hildie" Sutherland, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Marjorie Jane (nee Kane) and David Sutherland, dear sister of Mabel Bents. Also survived by her niece Elizabeth Grier (Richard), nephew Thomas Bents (Tina) and other nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Friends may call at Villa Assumpta, 6401 N. Charles St on Thursday 3:30 to 5:00 PM and 6:30 to 8 PM, where a Christian Wake Service will be held Thursday evening at 7:00 PM. Additional visitation at the Chapel of Institute of Notre Dame, 901 Aisquith St., Baltimore, MD 21202 on Friday, 2:00 to 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, 11:30 AM at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, 5200 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21210. Interment at Villa Maria Cemetery, Glen Arm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sister Hildie may be made to Institute of Notre Dame, 901 Aisquith St., Baltimore, MD 21202Arrangements by the family-owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2019
